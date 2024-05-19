Yoogali SC up to sixth in under 23s following second victory of year

Yoogali SC under 23s side was able to make the trip down to Canberra and come away with their second win of the season over Tuggeranong United.
After a tough battle in the opening 20 minutes, the ball found its way to Kaide Castle, who made no mistake to give Yoogali SC the lead after 22 minutes.
The visiting side was able to hold out the winless United, which saw Yoogali rise into sixth position with a 1-0 victory.
It wasn't as good news for the first grade side as their tough initiation into NPL first grade continued.
The visitors were on the backfoot early as Euan Peterkin found the back of the net after 10 minutes while goals to Jordan Rezek and Davaadelger Oktyabri saw United leading 3-0 at the break.
The goals continued for Tuggeranong as Jordan Leverett scored seven minutes after the break while Nick Emanuel scored two late goals to see the home side take a 6-0 victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.