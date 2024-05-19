The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Penalty goal after siren sees points shared in local derby thriller

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 19 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 6:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Waratah Tigers 60th anniversary weekend almost had the perfect ending, but the Blacks and Whites broke the hearts on the final siren.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.