Penalty goal after siren sees points shared in local derby thriller

The Waratah Tigers 60th anniversary weekend almost had the perfect ending, but the Blacks and Whites broke the hearts on the final siren.
It has been a massive weekend for the Waratahs and they were able to start on the front foot as after forcing a repeat set, Tupou Tupou Uhi was able to barge his way through the Black and Whites defence for the first points of the afternoon.
The Black and Whites were quick to respond however as Solo Toru was able to regather his own grubber ahead of the Waratahs defence but after missing the conversion, the hosts still held a two-point lead.
They were able to improve that position as after a strong break down the wing, Linsay Maiava was able to score a couple of plays later while Chris Latu pushed his way over to see the Waratahs leading 16-4 at the break.
After a scrappy start to the second half, the Black and Whites got themselves back into the game with tries to Jarrad Williams and Sireli Vulaono before a penalty goal from Toru levelled the game with four and a half minutes remaining.
The Waratahs would have thought a penalty goal to Ulukaulupe Akolo with two minutes left on would have been enough to wrap up the two points however in the dying stages a penalty for offside gave Toru the chance to level the game after the siren and he made no mistake to see the sides finish locked at 18-all.
Waratahs coach Willie Lolohea felt that it was one that got away, having led the game until the final five minutes.
"It was just minor IQ errors, and we should have won that one," he said.
"At the end of the day, it is better than losing, and we can keep moving forward. I was happy with the individual efforts, and the fitness kicked in there in the second half.
"Didn't score many points, so that is something we will need to work on."
On the 60th anniversary of the club, Lolohea wanted nothing more than to be able to dedicate the win to the old boys in attendance.
"We just wanted to go out there and do it for the old boys and thank them for paving the way for us to continue their legacy," he said. "We wanted to show that we still have the Tahs spirit in us all."
The Waratahs will have the bye in first grade next weekend while the Panthers take on Leeton.
