Lions overcome early scare to run out winners at home against Griffith

Four goals to one in the final term helped Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong overcome a big early scare as they claimed a 26-point win at home against Griffith.
The Swans kicked the first five goals of the game and at one point were up by 31 points after dominating the first 15 minutes.
However after reassessing at quarter-time, the Lions soon kicked into gear and eventually went on to claim a 13.10 (88) to 9.8 (62) victory.
Lions coach Sam Martyn was glad to come away with the win, but he agreed it was far from an easy victory for his side.
"The first quarter all credit goes to Griffith with the way they played," Martyn said.
"They put us under significant pressure and I thought Nath Richards did a really good job giving them first use.
"Their midfielders really capitalised and our defenders were under the pump pretty early, but they did their work in that first 15-minute period of that first quarter.
"Then we did really well to arrest momentum and we didn't quite capitalise with our inside 50's, however we fixed a few things that were very simple.
"It was more just a mindset thing for us at quarter time and after we rectified those we looked like a much better footy side.
"Those second and third quarters and even the fourth to an extent I think we walk away really pleased with how we played."
The Swans dominated the early going and kicked the opening five goals of the game in just 11 minutes, however the Lions wrestled back momentum and were able to hit the scoreboard late through Tom Banuelos.
In the second it was all the Lions as they booted four unanswered goals to hit the lead before a classy goal from Mason Rosengreen handed the lead back to the Swans at the 22-minute mark.
However a late goal to Shannon Butterfield edged the Lions back in front as the two teams entered the sheds at halftime.
Early in the third it was all the Lions again as they kicked the first three goals of the quarter to get out to a 22-point lead.
But two late goals to Henry Delves and then Billy Evans had the Swans trailing by just 11 points at three-quarter-time.
The Lions then flexed their muscle early in the last term and kicked four unanswered goals to put the result beyond doubt when Butterfield kicked his second at the 18-minute mark.
Kahlan Spencer got one back for the Swans in red time, however it was too little too late as the Lions notched up their sixth win of the season.
The Swans hot start was a case of deja vu for the Lions as Griffith did the exact same thing when the two sides faced off at Ganmain Sportsground last year.
For the first time this year the Lions were on the back foot and Martyn said he was pleased his side could respond strongly to their first real taste of adversity.
"It's good to face these challenges throughout the year because you find out whether your systems and structures work," he said.
"It makes you adapt and get better as well, I thought we were able to do that after quarter time and I think a big role in that was curbing the influence of Jack Rowston.
"He was very dominant early and we made a change and put Shannon Butterfield on him.
"Butters probably had to sacrifice his game to an extent and it won't show up in the statistics or in the goals column his impact, but I thought it was significant.
"I thought he did a really good job on Rowston thereafter."
The Lions have been relatively good in the opening term so far this season and Martyn admitted he was unsure exactly what had led to his side's less than ideal start to the game.
"It's a great question, I think it was probably more of a mindset thing," he said.
"You don't forget how to play football it's just rocking up with the right attitude and there wasn't anything in the warm up that indicated that we weren't on.
"However you could sort of see that we were just second to the football and we were really fumbly.
"We just had a couple of lapses so it's probably just making sure we come to play and we just don't expect it to happen."
Full Time
GGGM 1.2 6.7 9.10 13.10 (88)
Griffith 5.3 6.4 8.5 9.8 (62)
GOALS: GGGM: J.McCaig 2, S.Butterfield 2, T.Sase 2, M.Hamblin 2, T Banuelos 1, J.Peck 1, D.Foley 1, A.Proctor 1, J.Sullivan 1; Griffith: K.Spencer 2, H.Delves 2, H.Northey 1, N.Richards 1, B.Evans 1, M.Rosengreen 1, J.Girdler 1
BEST: GGGM: S.Butterfield, J.McCaig, T.Quinn, J.Sullivan, M.Hamblin, Z.Burhop; Griffith: N.Richards, M.Rosengreen, R.Lucas, T.Baxter, H.Northey, J.Girdler
