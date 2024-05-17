Dalton takes aim at Premier on water buybacks

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has called out the state government for a lack of understanding of the water buybacks.
Mrs Dalton took aim at Premier Chris Minns during question time, asking how the state government would account for the damage to the Riverina and NSW's economy if the buybacks go ahead.
She was especially concerned with the impacts to irrigation communities and their economies if that money were to be removed.
"Every dollar circulated in rural communities has a multiplier of seven," she said.
"The Premier and his Water Minister Rose Jackson need to listen to people who do know what they're talking about."
Premier Chris Minns cited a report from AITHER backing up the buybacks, but Mrs Dalton wasn't convinced of the report's credentials.
"That report is a flawed calculation and does not task into account the legacy impact on families, communities, businesses and our overall economy," she said.
A spokesperson for Mrs Dalton's office called the AITHER report a 'desktop study' using flawed modelling, and added that they would be continuing to push for a total condemnation of buybacks.
"We're still asking the NSW government to say no to the buybacks and support the irrigation communities, just say no to the transfer back to the commonwealth," he said.
"They're refusing to rule out transfer of irrigation water to the Commonwealth, while they claim to oppose buybacks. They're contradicting themselves, and they're not standing up for the communities."
