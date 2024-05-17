Residents invited to celebrate Italy's Republic, museum fundraiser

The Italian Museum will host its second special dinner to celebrate Italy's Republic Day, with plans to this year raise funds.
Italian Museum president Rina Mercuri said the event's debut last year proved to be a huge success and she is hoping the same will occur this time around.
"When I became president of the museum I felt it would be good to try and keep that tradition alive as this event was held many years ago before it stopped," Ms Mercuri said.
"Last year was about getting it off the ground, but this year we are hoping to take it further and aim to raise some funds.
"The museum is in need of upgrades and we want to bring it into line with the latest technology so as to create the most immersive experience possible at that outlet," she said.
"We want to kick start some designs but it's expected the cost will hit the $300,000 mark so little by little we will work towards that."
Ms Mercuri hopes to see around 100 attend, with this years feast to take place at Romeo and Giulietta Restaurant
"They have always been big supporters of the museum so this will be a good way to give back," she said.
"We want to have dancing and food, so numbers will be capped at 100.
"There are around 20 tickets left so those who want to get in will have to be quick.
"Eventually I would like to get this event to the stage where we can incorporate a parade into the celebration."
Former vice-consul for Italy, Monica Busnello is expected to be present on the night, with hopes she will serve as guest speaker.
"I think it will be interesting to listen and hear about what the consulate represents and what locals can apply for, even though she no longer works in that position," Ms Mercuri said.
"One of the things many people are trying to do is reclaim their Italian citizenship because it had to be renounced when past family came to Australia.
"The hope is Monica can speak about such things on the night."
The event will be held from 6:30pm for a 7pm dinner start on Saturday June 1.
Bookings close May 27 and can be made by contacting Ms Mecuri on 0429 125 139.
