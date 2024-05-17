Dalton eyes $35M in state government funding for western NSW

The state government has indicated significant funding could be on the cards for western areas, with Member for Murray Helen Dalton hopeful her electorate will benefit.
A $35 million funding allocation from the government's $350 million Regional Development Trust will be used to empower regional areas by creating jobs and boosting primary production.
As part of the package, $15 million will be used to improve rural and remote airstrips, $5 million to encourage economic growth and employment and $5 million to empower Aboriginal businesses.
The state government has commenced an audit of airstrips across 20 local government areas in western NSW but which ones will benefit is yet to be announced.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said investment in remote, rural and regional areas by the government is always welcome.
"It's unclear how these funds will be allocated but the $15 million commitment for airport infrastructure in our electorate is desperately needed," Mrs Dalton said.
"For rural and remote towns essential services such as Careflight and RFDS will require longer runways to operate and service the community.
"This funding is a great step towards improving the care residents deserve and attract more people to the regions both in a professional capacity and in tourism."
Meanwhile, $10 million will also go towards childcare, initially in Bourke, Broken Hill and Cobar.
Premier Chris Minns said he is committed to working with communities on projects and solutions.
"These four projects are the products of listening to regional communities and the agriculture sector on where funding is most needed and where it will work the best," Premier Minns said.
Minister for regional NSW, Tara Moriarty believes the funding will be a game changer for western communities.
"This initial investment will create jobs, improve service delivery in rural and remote areas, and develop Aboriginal businesses and enterprises," she said.
