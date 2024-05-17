Council in brief; Argyle Housing and animal rehoming

Council has relocated a number of the Lake Wyangan animals, with the birds already gone and other animals organised to leave in the coming days and weeks.
Griffith City Council confirmed that the ducks, chickens, and cockatoo have successfully been rehomed - although the peacock has never been confined to the display area and will continue to have free roam around the lake.
Council's director of infrastructure and operations Phil King said that the priority was on the health and welfare of the animals.
"All rehoming efforts have been conducted in consultation with the necessary authorities, ensuring compliance with regulations and the welfare of the animals involved," he said.
"Council is working in consultation with National Parks Wildlife Service and Department of Primary Industries to relocate the kangaroo and emu to ensure a smooth transition to their new habitats."
Closer to the CBD, work has begun on the Memorial Park Gardens refurbishment, beginning in stages to ensure visitors can still enjoy daily use.
The Memorial Park Gardens Embellishment Committee urged visitors to be respectful of the park once the works were complete - including using the pathways instead of jumping through the planter boxes.
Meanwhile, progress on the Griffin Green housing development is coming along and is set for a grand opening on July 31.
The Griffin Green development is a partnership between Argyle Housing and Griffith City Council, and hosts twenty new townhouses with two or three bedrooms.
CEO of Argyle Housing Carolyn Doherty said that Argyle Housing was taking steps to ensure the housing was accessible for all who need it.
"We're not merely constructing houses; we're fostering a supportive, community-centred living environment where key workers can find not just housing, but a home," she said.
"Our partnership with Griffith City Council is a declaration of our commitment to creating dwellings that are aesthetically pleasing, functional, and sensitive to the needs of our community and its people."
Mayor Doug Curran said that they were proud to be involved with the project and was glad to see it so close to opening.
"I have no doubt that this project will make a huge difference in addressing the housing shortage in Griffith ... I'm excited to see residents move in," he said.
