The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Regional Family and Domestic Violence Conference to make timely return

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents are encouraged to attend a timely bi-annual conference on domestic and family violence in Griffith later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.