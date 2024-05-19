Tobacconist fined for displaying bong

The owner of a Griffith tobacconist who displayed bongs for sale has been fined $350.
Bhupendrakumar Patel pleaded guilty in the Griffith Local Court on May 15 charged with display waterpipe in shop.
In NSW, the sale, supply or display of waterpipes and ice pipes is an offence carrying a maximum penalty of two years in prison.
In court it was heard Patel purchased the shop located in Griffith Central as a secondary source of income in 2023.
His regular occupation is working on a farm out of town.
Patel's solicitor Chelsea Connell told the court several weeks before police visited the shop, NSW Health performed an inspection and had not made mention of the bongs on display.
"NSW Health came through and gave the all clear beforehand but it doesn't regulate water pipes," she said.
"He has been very remorseful; it appears it was a misunderstanding.
"He has since removed them and checks every time he visits the store when not working on the farm."
Magistrate Trevor Khan noted the supply of such items was problematic across the board.
"Oxford Street has many pipes and it's an ongoing issue for health departments to prosecute shops that sell those products," he said.
"But they shouldn't be in shop full stop.... (they) are potentially lethal."
In delivering his sentence Magistrate Khan noted Patel had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.
"I accept you weren't aware of the legality but I know a lot of tobacconists sell pipes and bongs and it is illegal."
