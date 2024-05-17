Man convicted of high range PCA told he should have taken 15 minute walk home

A man who drove home after being refused entry to a pub due to his intoxication will need to have an interlock fitted for 24 months.
Muga Fonoti pleaded guilty in the Griffith Local Court on March 15 to a charge of high range PCA.
Magistrate Trevor Khan made particular reference to the fact the Samoan national lived a 15 minute walk from the main street at the time.
"It's not a big town," Magistrate Khan said.
"It's lazy to think the way out was to jump into a motor vehicle."
The court was told staff at The Area Hotel called the police after Fonoti was observed getting into his hatchback and driving away in the early hours of March 31.
"He was so intoxicated, he wasn't allowed in and when they saw him get in the car they called the police - that's something that should happen more often," Magistrate Khan said.
After making some patrols, officers stopped the 33-year-old on Binya Street before he was taken to Griffith Police Station where he blew 0.173.
"He was at The Area Hotel and he lives in Wakaden Street which is about a 15 minute walk. It's easy," Magistrate Khan said.
Fonoti's solicitor Paul Keane asked for a six month disqualification, noting his client was looking to return to Samoa to be with his family.
But the magistrate said it was hard to make an exemption.
"Someone with a high range PCA... is a lot more likely to cause an accident. You're not capable of controlling a motor vehicle," he said.
"If you go out to drink and you live close by, you don't need to drive.
"Your wife and child would be left grieving if you were killed in an accident. They deserve you in one piece."
Taking into account Fonoti's early plea, he was fined $800 and disqualified for six months after which he will be subject to an interlock.
