Marian taking it back to the 1970s with cabaret performance

Students at Marian Catholic College are putting the finishing touches on this year's major performance, which promises to take audiences back to the 70s with a musical spectacular.
The school's "Groovin' 70s" cabaret night is ready to open the curtains for audiences, after months of work from students and staff perfecting their singing voices for a night of the best music that the decade had to offer.
Students will be belting out classics from iconic 70s bands such as Hall and Oates, Earth, Wind and Fire and of course, Fleetwood Mac.
Producer Belinda Aventi said that since the start of the year, music students had been working on the cabaret lineup while hospitality students will provide food and drama students will host the event.
"This is our sixth or seventh cabaret, we've got it down-pat now," she said.
"The students have worked really hard, they're really good. It's a good chance to showcase those students and give them a chance to perform in a professional setting ... it's more than just a school show."
This will be Amelia Catanzariti's fourth and final venture onto the stage at Marian, and she confessed to a bittersweet feeling.
"There's all the mixed feelings. I'm a little sad as it's my last one for the school but I think this will be the best one yet," she said.
"Even if they're not in music classes, it really brings everyone together and helps them connect."
Miss Catanzariti said her particular favourite number this year was 'September' by Earth, Wind and Fire - thanks to the high-energy and getting to perform with her entire music class.
Ms Aventi expressed her gratitude to the entire creative team who had poured their heart into putting on the show, particularly musical director Matt Seagrave.
Marian Catholic College's 'Groovin' 70s' cabaret will open on May 17. Tickets are sold out.
