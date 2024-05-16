Irish national who blew 0.274 disqualified for two years

An Irish national charged with high range drink driving has been fined and ordered off the roads.
Sarah Louise Farrell represented herself in the Griffith Local Court on May 15, pleading guilty to high range PCA.
The court was told the 32-year-old had been drinking at a friends house in Griffith until the early hours of the morning on March 29 before she attempted to drive back to her Yenda address.
It was heard she came to the attention of police due to her erratic driving.
A highway patrol officer stopped the P-plater and subjected her to a breath test which returned a positive result.
Farrell was taken to the Griffith Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.274.
In court, Farrell told the magistrate she didn't realise she was still intoxicated when she chose to drive.
"I drank until the early morning. I thought I was fine," she said.
It was heard the Volkswagen she was driving was a rental and Magistrate Trevor Khan said if she'd had an accident she would have gone to jail.
"Especially with a reading like that; the maximum penalty is two years in jail," Magistrate Khan said.
"The thing going in your favor is that you've entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.
"Morning after is a fraction better because most people can't tell if they are over.
"But if you have a big night it's most likely you're still over and you should have picked up on that," he said.
Farrell was fined $1500 and was disqualified for two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.