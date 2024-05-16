Headspace doing over 3000 push-ups for suicide prevention

Headspace Griffith is taking the lead on a massive challenge, joining the Push-Up challenge throughout June to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.
The Push-Up Challenge is tasking participants this year with doing 3249 push-ups between June 5 and 28 to raise awareness of mental health across Australia - doing one push-up for every life lost to suicide in Australia through 2022.
Headspace Griffith is taking the reins for the city, recruiting businesses and community members while staff have all signed up to take on the challenge and raise money for mental health services such as Lifeline, the Push for Better Foundation and Headspace itself.
Georgia Bourke from Headspace said that it was a 'fantastic initiative', and was keen to bring it back to Griffith after a few years away.
"Every day, we'll be working towards that number and it's all about raising awareness, building community and promoting mental health," she said.
"Headspace has done it in the past. Nationally, headspace does it every year so it's been a recurring thing."
Though she admitted to being a little intimidated by the amount of push-ups she was looking at, she said she was looking forward to participating with her coworkers and other town residents.
She encouraged others to get involved, noting that alternative exercises were also an option or just aiming for half the target if exercisers weren't up for the full 3249 target.
"We're all doing it, we're planning to do some of our push-ups as a work break during the day as a group ... we've got heaps of others as well, other companies around Griffith," she said.
"If you don't want to participate, you can just donate as well."
Information, registration and donation options are available at headspace.org.au or by contacting Griffith Headspace at 6962 3277.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
