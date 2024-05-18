The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bail for man accused of killing kangaroos

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 20 2024 - 10:14am, first published May 19 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of killing two kangaroos in Coleambally has been granted bail by Griffith Local Court, but has been warned to be on his best behaviour before his trial in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.