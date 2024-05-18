Bail for man accused of killing kangaroos

A man accused of killing two kangaroos in Coleambally has been granted bail by Griffith Local Court, but has been warned to be on his best behaviour before his trial in July.
Riley Frewer, 20, has been charged with two counts of serious animal cruelty. He is alleged to have beaten and killed two kangaroos in Coleambally, as well as distributing footage of the attacks online, according to police documents.
Frewer was arrested on May 5 for two counts of serious animal cruelty after allegedly attacking and killing the kangaroos - one on October 20 and another in a separate incident on November 6.
Frewer has not yet entered a plea.
While prosecutor Detective Tyran Moran wanted Frewer to be restricted from alcohol while on bail, Frewer's solicitor Olivia Harris argued that alcohol was not meaningfully involved in the incident.
Magistrate Trevor Khan concluded that matters were not alcohol-related and removed the restriction on alcohol from Frewer's bail conditions, but warned that the graphic crimes had him on thin ice.
"He's been charged with what can only be described as some pretty serious matters," Mr Khan said.
"If I were Mr Frewer, I would be very careful."
Frewer will face Griffith Local Court on July 18.
