5MW solar farm proposed off Kidman Way near Hillston

A five mega watt solar farm could be on the cards for Hillston if a development application is approved.
The project proposes the construction of a 4.95MW solar farm array just over three kilometres south of Hillston on the Kidman Way.
The farm would comprise of around 12 hectares and consist of over 11,000 solar photovoltaic cells on a ground-mounted tracking system of pole driven steel posts.
Ancillary features as part of the proposal include a transmission line connection, access road, laydown areas, major electrical devices, powerline devices and easement, and site parking.
Two inverter stations, a high voltage switchboard and a new power pole supporting an 33-kilovolt (kV) overhead powerline would also be included.
Temporary site amenities would be established during construction.
The project is being spearheaded by Green Gold Energy and is seeking Carrathool Shire Council's approval to go ahead.
It's estimated construction would take between six and nine months and the completed farm would be operational for 40 years.
Construction would require around 40 workers and approximately 3000 kilolitres of water would be needed.
Green Gold Energy project manager Elton Zhang said majority of the construction workforce will be sourced locally.
"If the project is approved I expect work will start in the 12 months after that," Mr Zhang said.
"The aim will be to source local workers and I envision we will have recruitment campaign.
"When the farm is finished, it will be mostly self-operated, with a maintenance team only needed once a quarter to look after the grounds."
Since its inception in 2017, Green Gold Energy has constructed a number of renewable energy projects across Australia.
"To date, we've built around 10 solar farms so we have plenty of experience with these projects," he said.
"In the case of the Hillston Solar Farm, if approved we will be looking to direct any energy back into the grid."
The development application is on exhibition until June 12 and can be found on Carrathool Shire Council's website.
