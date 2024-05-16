Over $40K in grants announced for Murrumbidgee community recipients

Over 15 community groups and programs in the Murrumbidgee Council area will share in over $40,000 in grant funding.
Murrumbidgee Council, together with the Coleambally Solar Farm, has announced the 2024 recipients of community funding, with a slew of both Darlington Point and Coleambally initiatives to benefit.
Some of council's community grant program recipients in Darlington Point include the men's shed which will receive $2000 for new toilet facilities and $2000 for the Riverina Classic for lures for junior entrants.
The Waddi Cultural Centre will also be able to obtain a new PA system with $2000.
Darlington Point Public School will receive $3000 to go towards an upcoming excursion while Rebecca Norris of the local swimming pool will have $1000 for aqua fitness equipment and storage containers.
The Coleambally Squash Club will receive over $3000 and Cypress View Lodge will receive $2000, both for equipment.
The Country Education Foundation of Darlington Point and Coleambally will receive a $2000 contribution for education grants and the Toganmain Woolshed precinct will now have $2000 for first aid equipment and other gear.
Mayor Ruth McRae said the funds will go a long way.
"Out of 24 excellent applications, 17 initiatives were selected to share in $42,000 worth of funding, all aimed at fostering community development and enhancing the quality of life for residents across the council area," Cr McRae said.
"I'm very pleased to see such a strong response, with the selected projects encompassing a diverse range of initiatives that will positively impact the lives of Murrumbidgee residents."
Neoen Australia's managing director Louis de Sambucy said it was a pleasure to be able to provide grants to support projects that benefit and strengthen the Murrumbidgee Council area.
Coleambally Squash Club treasurer Cate Hardy expressed gratitude for their share.
"The funds will help us to purchase a drink machine which will enable us to raise funds for equipment to support our junior racquet sports program," she said.
Coleambally Solar Farm Community Fund recipients
Darlington Point Lions Club Grant Program recipient
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.