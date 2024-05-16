Ley has her say on Labor's 2024 budget

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has weighed in on Labor's federal budget which was delivered by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday, May 14.
Ms Ley, who is also the deputy leader of the opposition, was critical of last budget's Growing Regions Program, which was supposed to begin this week at the latest but councils have received no word on applications.
"Locally, road funding appears to be maintained, but with construction timeframes pushed back, we have no word on Growing Regions Program applications and extra mobile phone blackspot funding has vanished," Ms Ley said.
Meanwhile she said the energy bill relief was welcome for those who need it.
"But as many economic commentators are saying, you just can't subsidise your way out of the inflation challenge," she said.
Ms Ley said while there were new housing and immigration targets, there was no realistic path to actually achieve them.
But a key concern for her was the $315 billion in new spending.
"[It] risks adding further to inflation and keeping interest rates higher for longer," she said.
"And with so much money redirected to their urban priorities, there was desperately little for regional areas to get excited about.
"Labor would love this budget to feel like 'trust us, we know what we're doing'.
"The problem is that two years into government the vibe is wearing a bit thin and we're all somewhat poorer for the experience."
