Speed changes fast-tracked after boy's death on Balranald main street

Speed reductions in high pedestrian areas will be enforced along two busy Riverina town main strips.
Transport for NSW has been working with the Balranald Shire Council and the family of late seven-year-old schoolboy William Ellis on implementing safety upgrades along Market Street.
Following the Road Safety Forum earlier this year, Transport for NSW was tasked with partnering with 10 regional councils to fast-track safer speed limits in places like high pedestrian activity areas (HPAAs), as well as on higher risk routes.
Two of the regional councils are the Balranald Shire Council and the Cootamundra-Gundagai Shire Council.
A spokesperson for NSW Transport said a 40km/h HPAA will be implemented along Market Street.
"This will be installed by June 30, and Transport will communicate the planned changes with the community once the date has been confirmed," the spokesperson said.
Work will also commence in the coming weeks to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit in the Cootamundra town centre.
Transport for NSW Regional Director South, Cassandra Ffrench, said the new HPAA will extend along a 740-metre stretch of Parker Street from the Adams Street intersection to south of Wallendoon Street, including in front of the Ex-Servicemens and Citizens Memorial Club.
"A recent speed zone review, following a request from NSW Police about driver behaviour in and around Cootamundra, found a reduction from 50 kmh to 30 kmh will improve safety in the area," Ms Ffrench said.
"The review found lower vehicle speed will be more appropriate for the aging population and pedestrian activity on either side of Parker Street, by increasing the potential for those on foot to survive crashes and lessen the severity of injuries."
Investigations found the area had four recorded crashes in the last five years, with two involving pedestrians, with one serious injury.
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle travelling at 40kmh has a 40 per cent risk of death, compared to a 90 per cent chance if struck at 50kmh. This drops to 10 per cent travelling at 30kmh.
Transport for NSW will work with Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council to implement the change, which is part of a statewide focus on pedestrian safety that recognises everyone is a pedestrian at some time and should be able to walk safely.
Work to implement the new 30kmh HPPA will start from June 3 and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
It will involve the installation of signage and linemarking. Electronic signage will be installed in the area in the lead-up to the speed zone change to ensure road users are kept up-to-date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.