Council votes to close Doolan Crescent during Sikh Games

Griffith City Council has voted to close off Doolan Crescent during this year's Sikh Games after protests last year.
During the 2023 games, police received an application for a drive-by protest but declined the request. Protesters were undeterred, and came along anyway to drive loops around the oval.
While relatively minor, some damage to vehicles was caused and there were a number of scuffles between protesters and attendees at the games - prompting the push from police to close down part of Doolan Crescent.
Doolan Crescent will be turned into a one-way road for the duration of the games, allowing access to the carpark and homes on the street but preventing the possibility of looping around the oval.
While on the topic of the traffic committee, councillors raised concerns over the potholes on Old Wilbriggie Road and the potential for damage to large vehicles driving over the major gaps.
Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King assured councillors that the road was still intact, although skepticism flickered throughout the room and it was ultimately decided to re-investigate the roads and see what could be done.
Finally, councillors voted to allow the removal of two large trees on Hillston Street, thanks to a motion from Mayor Doug Curran.
Residents of a home on the Hillston Street appealed to get the trees removed, due to health concerns for their child who experiences anxiety from the falling seed pods.
While council's policy doesn't accept falling debris as a reason to remove the trees, councillor Curran said that there were compassionate grounds to allow the removal - particularly considering the homeowner has agreed to fund the removal themselves.
Councillor Simon Croce suggested an amendment that the homeowner would fund and source replacements for the trees at their own cost to preserve the atmosphere of the street and continue conservation.
