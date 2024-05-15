Yenda ready for next assignment up against defending premiers away from home

Fresh off the week off, Yenda will head across to Leeton to face the next test of their credentials against the defending champions.
The Blueheelers headed into the bye with three straight wins, including over their local rivals, the Black and Whites, and coach James Dole is glad to be heading into another clash with an opponent in the top four.
"I think with the feeling around the club at the moment and the form we are in, we'd just like to keep rolling into the big games to make sure we aren't getting complacent," he said.
"Let the easier games come later in the season, but I'd like to keep these tough games coming because I keep telling the boys that I don't want us to feel like we have achieved anything this season yet.
"It's nice to be on top of the ladder, but it's still very early in the season, so we want to keep getting these results against the better teams so we can really feel like we are achieving something."
The promising signs from the Blueheelers from their strong start to the season is that it has been their juniors who have stood up to be counted.
Dole feels that is a great sign for the club as they look to be a force for the next few seasons.
"Sam Burley is his own worst enemy in a way because he plays that well each week and it's hard to get a gauge on how he is playing," he said.
"Between him and Elvis Nauer-Wood, who came back into the side and has been massive for us, you then have one of our debutants in Akon (Titio), who has been absolutely killing it.
"He came off the bench in his first game for us, and then against Black and Whites, he started on the right edge, but he scored our first try and was one of our best on the field."
Heading into the game with a largely unchanged line-up, with Broden Piva (hamstring) the only player to be ruled out, Dole knows his forwards will have to be their best against the Greens.
"Our middle has really stepped it up in the last couple of weeks and showed that we are up there with the best forward packs in the competition," he said.
"If they can do their job and lay that platform, our backs can get the job done."
The first grade clash will kick off at around 2.35pm at Leeton No 1 Oval on Sunday.
