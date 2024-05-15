Scholarship a wealth of opportunity for Griffith East Public School student

Griffith East Public School student Sally Johnson has been named a recipient of the NSW Teachers Federation Primary Scholarship.
The scholarship is administered by the Public Education Foundation in 2024 and worth $4000 which will be supplied in increments over the next four years.
The year 3 student is one of 300 public school students and educators from across Australia to receive scholarships.
It's understood Sally was the only primary school student based in the Riverina to receive the award and the only Griffith student.
Her application was the result of the work of principal Denis Murphy, year 2 teacher Annaliese Nolan and Sally's mother.
"This time last year I looked at the promotional material of the awards and saw a category I thought would be a great opportunity for an Aboriginal student," Mr Murphy said.
"I spoke to Annaliese and we both felt it would be a great opportunity to support Sally achieve her potential as we were already noting her capabilities."
Ms Nolan said the application involved much work and she is glad it paid off in a big way.
"One thing Sally's mum highlighted was she wanted her daughter to have better schooling opportunities than she had," she said.
"In that way this was an avenue where we could help.
"An interesting coincidence was that when her application was approved and her mum had to give approval for it to be processed, she was in the hospital having her baby delivered.
"So in a short space of time Sally received her scholarship and a new sibling."
Mr Murphy said he couldn't be prouder of all involved, saying the funding will be invaluable for Sally.
"Annaliese did a lot of work, including getting Indigenous references from those in the community," Mr Murphy said.
"This scholarship will assist in numerous ways, including with her efforts with the junior band, school excursions, school materials and uniforms.
"For us, this also means we now have established a wonderful relationship with her family."
NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar said the scholarships are a game changer for many students.
"I am proud of our students, teachers and leaders who have won scholarships and I look forward to seeing the scholarship recipients go on to achieve outstanding educational outcomes," he said.
The Public Education Foundation is a charity dedicated to enhancing the value and reputation of public education by providing scholarships to its students, teachers and principals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.