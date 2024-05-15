Yoogali SC head to Tuggeranong in pursuit of their first points in NPL

With the need for points becoming more and more important for Yoogali SC they will once again hit the road to the Nation's Capital.
For the second time in 10 days the Yoogali SC will make the trip to Canberra to take on Tuggeranong United following on from their Australia Cup qualifying defeat just over a week ago.
Now six games into the season, points are becoming almost critical if they are to avoid relegation back into the Capital Premier League competition.
The clash with Tuggeranong were see as the games that would prove to be cruical come the end of the year but results in recent weeks have changed the perspective somewhat.
United have picked up wins over Canberra Croatia and Olympic in recent weeks and drew 1-all with Monero last weekend.
Yoogali SC will be hoping that they will be able to match their cup performance with the added preparation time, and they will be in a good position to pick up their first points of the season.
The Yoogali SC side are currently three points behind the seventh-placed Canberra Olympic heading into round seven and will be bolstered by the return of Lucas Fabris after he served his suspension for a straight red card in the Cup clash.
The first grade clash will kick off at 3pm at Kambah 2 on Sunday.
