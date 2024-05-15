Police investigating string of break-ins across Collina

Police are investigating a number of break-ins across Griffith overnight, with personal belongings stolen from multiple homes.
Homes on Waugh Street, Hardiman Way and Sharam Drive were broken into between 11pm on May 14 and 3am on May 15, with personal belongings stolen from all three while two vehicles were stolen from a home on Capello Road during the same time.
The vehicles were later found ablaze on Mackay Avenue and North Grove drive.
Fire and Rescue Station 311 attended the scenes and extinguished the blazes.
A further break-in was attempted at a home on Mallinson Road during the same hours but was unsuccessful.
All matters are still under investigation by police, who have encouraged anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity to come forward.
Information can be given to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
