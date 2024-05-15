Blacks return home for first time in a month hunting win against Bulls

After a tough month on the road for the Griffith Blacks, they will return home this weekend for a clash with the Tumut Bulls.
It has been a tough start to the season for the young Griffith side as after a opening round victory they have fallen to four straight defeats culminating in a loss at the hands of their nearest rivals Leeton.
There were some promising signs for the Blacks against Leeton as they led for the majority of the first half before the Phantoms ran way with the game in the second half.
It has been a mixed start to the season for this weeks opponents in the Tumut Bulls as they picked up wins over Albury and Leeton before falling to the Waratahs last weekend.
The Bulls are currently sitting fifth on the first grade ladder, seven points ahead of Griffith in seventh.
It will be a big weekend for the club as they celebrate the culture around the Blacks with food and dances from all the different communities involved.
The first grade game will kick off at 4.30pm on Saturday.
