Swans face next tough roadtrip when they head to undefeated Lions

The tasks don't get much harder than what is in front of the Griffith Swans this weekend.
After falling by 10 points at home to Turvey Park in wet conditions last weekend, the Swans will need to up the ante if they are to have a chance of knocking over the undefeated GGGM Lions.
It's been an imposing start to the season for the Ganmain side with three of their five wins coming at a margin of over 50 points and they will be full of confidence after a 133-point win over Leeton on home turf last weekend.
For the Swans, it has been a mixed start, with two wins from four games, and the new-look side is still trying to find their combinations.
If the Griffith side want to make a return to finals football after their grand final appearance last year, they will need to start taking points of the sides ahead of them.
The Lions have made a strong start across all of the grades so it will be a test across the club for Griffith.
The first grade game will get underway at 2.10pm at the Ganmain Sportsground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.