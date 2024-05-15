The Area News
'Feels like a kick in the guts': Mayor and GM speak on rate decision

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:09pm
IPART has made their decision on the special rate variation, deciding to grant two years of a 10.5 per cent increase, however the governing body chose not to approve the third year that was applied for.

