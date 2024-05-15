'Feels like a kick in the guts': Mayor and GM speak on rate decision

IPART has made their decision on the special rate variation, deciding to grant two years of a 10.5 per cent increase, however the governing body chose not to approve the third year that was applied for.
Part of the reason for the decision was a lingering effect from the art gallery debate, as a previous council had included it in the long-term plan.
While the current council removed all trace of an art gallery development from the ten-year budget in October 2023, IPART made the decision based on the previous plan that included a separate potential SRV for the gallery.
General manager Brett Stonestreet addressed the confusion at the May 14 council meeting, criticising IPART for the decision.
"Of course, Council will comply with IPART. They are there for a reason, the state government has appointed them and so we shall comply," he said.
"Having said that, IPART - like the council and like any public organisation - is not exempt from criticism or examination of their decisions."
Mr Stonestreet pushed back against IPART's reasoning that Council's omission of the 2022/2023 SRV in that year's annual report worked against them for this application, as well as the proposed art gallery miscommunication.
"There was a 0.7 per cent allocation from IPART. Rather than say they got it wrong, they said each council could apply for an additional special variation so we applied for an additional 1.3 per cent to achieve two per cent. Every council in NSW got that variation," he said.
"That 1.3 per cent was all but consumed by NSW government cost-shifting. In the 2022/23 annual report, the council could have put a paragraph in there to say that we did receive that additional two per cent as with every other council in NSW and then put two sentences to describe how almost all of it was consumed by state government cost-shifting."
Mayor Doug Curran said that the decision not to approve the third year was disappointing considering the miscommunication, especially due to the exhausting process and deliberation surrounding it.
"Had we not had that in there, we would have gotten all three years ... You cop all the flack, you go out and prove it's necessary and they come back and say that. It's unfortunate," he said.
"We put our community and our councillors through a really tough time and it just feels like a kick in the guts."
The Griffith Business Chamber addressed the decision as well, with the more positive view that it was a better outcome than the proposed three years.
Councillor Curran said that the approval for the next two years had given them time and room to work, but had not solved the budget crunch.
"It is now the case that we have to make some hard decisions and get on with it ... This doesn't get us out of the hole. We are short $5 million and over two years, this will give us three and the million dollars that staff have committed to," he said.
"That's still a shortfall of a million dollars."
