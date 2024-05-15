Call for exhibitors ahead of third annual Griffith Employment Expo

The call for exhibitors is going out to businesses and schools that would like to take part in Griffith annual employment expo in August.
The event, which will celebrate it's third year, so far has attracted 15 registered exhibitors, with aims to lock in 50 in total ahead of the expo to occur at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre on August 2.
Hosted by the Griffith Business Chamber in partnership with Workforce Australia, it's hoped this years will be as successful as the last which saw students and businesses from across the area feature.
"We strongly encourage exhibitors to register as this is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses and employers to make themselves known to the available workforce," Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said.
"It's a great occasion for job seekers to come along and see what careers are on offer.
"Each year it's growing bigger and better, certainly becoming a key annual feature for the community," he said.
"We aim to present a smorgasbord of activities for local job seekers who I'm sure will come away with plenty of job applications.
"To that effect, it will also be an important day for students and we are encouraging schools to book now, especially those in years nine, 10, 11 and 12," Mr Nikolic said.
With a Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) now in effect for Griffith and other parts of the Riverina, Mr Nikolic said the expo will prove particularly valuable for migrants looking for a pathways.
"With that having started from April 4 for 12 months, there will be increased opportunities for seekers to secure pathways into permanent residency," Mr Nikolic said.
"They will also be able to take advantage of concessions in age limits and English literacy tests, along with clearer pathways for job seekers."
As part of a monthly meeting, the Chamber is also holding a seminar on the DAMA from 5:45pm at the Gem Hotel on May 30.
"Glenn Cole from Australian Skilled Migration will be providing information and speaking to employers about how they can best utilise the DAMA," he said.
"While it will be a part of the Chamber's members meeting, everyone who is interested is welcome to attend," he said.
More information can be found on the Griffith Business Chamber website: https://griffithbusinesschamber.com.au/careers-employment-expo/
