ProTen sides head to Narrandera to get Community Cup season underway

The ProTen Cup begins its season proper this weekend at Narrandera after all teams had their first run a couple of weeks ago at Rankins Springs for the annual knockout.
All twelve teams turned up at the knockout and should be in better shape this weekend. Sowing is still going on in a couple of our communities, but many are done, so we shouldn't see too many teams short.
This round will also be the first time games are played under 30-minute halves in the men's game, having been reduced from 35-minute halves to stay in line with safeplay insurance laws.
Last year's premiers, Barellan, start their season the same way as 2023, with a game against the Bluebirds girls. The Rams squad has arguably improved on last year, losing very little but gaining Player of the Year Sophia Kelsey from Goolgowi.
Hillston needed a few players to help them out at the knockout, and with the long trip to Narrandera, they will be up against it when they run out against the undefeated Barellan side.
Last time they played Barellan came away with a big win 36-4 at Hillston, though the Bluebirds managed to cross Barellan's line, the first time the Rams girls had suffered that.
The Hens take on the longest road trip in the comp first up, and are an unknown entity following their knockout showing when only one of their players was able to make it across.
They have several excellent players though and if they are able to make it they are one of the best teams in the comp, going within inches of upsetting Barellan in the grand final last year.
The Dragonettes made a good account of themselves in the second game last week, bouncing back from a big loss against Barellan in the first game. If they can field the same side they are every chance of winning this match. Last game played was a big win to Ivanhoe at home, 48-4.
These two teams have faced off the most of any women's side, playing a Grand Final, major semi and a minor semi in the last couple years. In seven games the Lizards are so far two up over Goolgowi, including winning the Grand Final in 2022.
The teams played out a draw in the knockout, with Narrandera gaining the points through the first try scorer rule. Narrandera will have the home ground advantage, and that might be all that will split the two sides this week. Last played was the minor semi-final last year, Narrandera getting up 12-10.
The knockout winners will get their first test in a full game up against the Bluebirds in the first men's game of the year. With a more than handy side and captain Noah Forbutt back in his player-of-the-year winning position of hooker, the Rams look their best poised for a title shot in a long time.
Hillston, despite some pre-season worries, made a good account of themselves at the knockout, including defeating Goolgowi in their first game. Luke Farmer is one of the best players in the competition and as coach for the first time will be sure to have Hillston's players up for it.
These two teams played twice last season, hosting each other with Hillston winning by six both times. Last year at Narrandera Hillston, their game against Goolgowi was called off, and then they went down to the home side in the Major Semi, while Barellan was unlucky enough to go down by 1 point to Rankins Springs. Hillston is yet to win a game in Narrandera.
These two faced off in the knockout in a hard fought game with the Dragons coming away winners 16-10 over a short Ivanhoe team.
Games between these two have always been tough and physical and no doubt will be again. Ivanhoe despite being short still looked decent under coaches Shaun Aylett and Conrad McGinty, and with a few players back will have one of the best forward packs in the comp yet again.
Rankins Springs were unlucky to go down by 2 points to knockout winners Barellan and have a more than handy side with coaches Damian Walker and Josh Johnston, with plenty of strike out wide with the return of Todd McCarten and Jack Glyde. Last season, Ivanhoe got over the Dragons 30-12 at home, while they were less successful in Narrandera, going down by just 4 points to the home side.
The Dragons came away with their only win of the season last year at Narrandera, 21-20 over the Rams. Despite the road trip Ivanhoe enjoys one of their best records at Narrandera, losing only 2 games there so far.
Always a heated clash, the Lizards and the Rabbitohs games have been fiery since their top-of-the-table clashes in 2019, culminating in a Grand Final win to Goolgowi. Goolgowi were undefeated in six games against the Lizards, but Narrandera have come away with the last two in their premiership years, including giving Goolgowi their first defeat in Goolgowi, 19-18 in a last minute final round win last year.
Narrandera was decent as always in the knockout, despite conceding the final, while Goolgowi went down twice with short numbers. With games between these two in the past firing up quickly, both will have to keep tempers under control with the renewed crackdown on the safeplay rules by the Group 20 referees. Narrandera won both their home-round game and their home major semi last year, while Goolgowi had that cancelled game vs. Hillston and went down to Ivanhoe in the minor semi.
Goolgowi were the last team to beat Narrandera at home.
