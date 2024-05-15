ProTen sides head to Narrandera to get Community Cup season underway

Narrandera was decent as always in the knockout, despite conceding the final, while Goolgowi went down twice with short numbers. With games between these two in the past firing up quickly, both will have to keep tempers under control with the renewed crackdown on the safeplay rules by the Group 20 referees. Narrandera won both their home-round game and their home major semi last year, while Goolgowi had that cancelled game vs. Hillston and went down to Ivanhoe in the minor semi.