Swans remain flawless in two grades after wet weekend at Exies Oval

Two of Griffith Swans' five grades in the Riverina Football Netball League competition remain undefeated after five rounds.
In ever-changing conditions at Exies Oval on Saturday, the under-17s were able to continue their strong start to the season, maintaining their undefeated record with a 37-19 victory over Turvey Park.
The impressive run from the C graders also rolls on.
They have been undefeated since 2022 and continued that impressive run with a 12-goal win over the Bulldogs. This win sees them remain one of three undefeated teams in the division alongside the Wagga Tigers and last year's grand final opponents, Coolamon.
In the grand final rematch in the B grade competition, it was Turvey who was able to get some redemption over the Swans.
The Swans side came into the game with two wins and a defeat and were looking to end the undefeated start from the Bulldogs but it wasn't to be as the Griffith side fell to fifth after a 47-38 defeat.
A Reserve also find themselves with a record of two wins and two defeats after a nail-biting finish to their clash with the Bulldogs, falling to a three-goal defeat.
The A graders were able to continue their resurgence after their round-one defeat to Mangoplah after coming away with a convincing 66-45 victory.
The win sees the Swans sitting in level with the third placed Tigers on the table just two points behind the undefeated Goannas and Coolamon.
This weekend, the Swans will travel to Ganmain to take on the Lions.
