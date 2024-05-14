Minato comes out on top of short course contest while Fascianelli-McIver leads long

Come rain, hail or shine, nothing deters the Feral's on a Saturday afternoon and so 47 eager souls brave the drizzling rain for their weekly run.
We are into week 6 of the winter competition and a record three runs have been on the wet weather track. The wet weather track generally favours the lower handicapped runners, and they were triumphant this week.
Rita Fascianelli-McIver handicapped at 2 minutes was first back with a net time of 36 minutes 44 seconds. The win gained her 40 points and propelled her to competition leader.
Rita is on 145 points ahead of Nicole Dehnert on 137 points then Derek Goullet on 111 points. Given that Rita does well on both the wet weather and winter competition tracks I am predicting provided she turns for the next three runs that she will win the winter competition.
Daisy Croce from a handicap of 2m15s was second back with net time of 37m48s and 3rd on the podium was Sheila Marcus from a handicap of 5m30s posting a net time 34m40s.
Richard King had his handicap increased to 13m45s, he was the first male back with the next time 27m 11s. The wet weather felt like home to the Irish lady Sheila and the Englishman Richard.
The Croce's Simon and Lisa from a handicap of 1m posted a net time 40m3 to claim equal 5th place.
In the short course Elio Minato from a 5m handicap put in a sterling performance to claim first place with a net time of 19m13s. Harrison Palmer handicapped at 10m30s had to catch up 5 1/2 minutes to overtake Minato, but he just didn't quite make it finishing a few seconds behind him.
Next was Gary Workman (18m40s) then Maggie Croce (19m43s) and Anthea Fuchs (21m18s). The first of the walkers to return was Michelle Signor a full four minutes ahead of Val Centofanti and Judith Cimador.
The short course point score has Callum Vecchio leading with 127 points followed by Harrison Palmer 118 points and Milla Vecchio has 115 points. These guys have each missed a couple of runs and may miss some more. I am making no predictions.
John Keenan joined the Feral's in July 2006, this week's run was significant as he reached his 3,000km milestone. Well done John.
