MRHS competitors caught up in aquatic centre evacuation

Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) students and affiliates were among the thousands evacuated from the Sydney Aquatic Centre after a fire broke out at the facility this week.
While there were no reports of injuries, it certainly proved an unexpected bout of drama for locals at the NSW combined high school carnival.
Competitors, families, school staff and organisers from across the state were in the evacuation which a Griffith parent said was conducted calm and orderly.
Griffith's Steve Mitchell was at the event where his daughter was competing when the fire occurred.
"We smelt the smoke before alerts were announced over the PA," Mr Mitchell said.
"The evacuation was done in a calm and orderly way. No one panicked and the authorities did very well.
"The only disappointment was that some swimmers had travelled a long way for one event only to have it cancelled," he said.
"But events are back on today (Tuesday) and tomorrow.
"The MRHS kids that got to swim were happy with how they did."
Unfortunately, the evacuation marred one of his daughters events.
"She was in the warm up pool with her relay team and was about half an hour away from her race when we were evacuated," Mr Mitchell said.
"She has one race on Wednesday and then we are home."
It's believed the fire was the result of faulty solar panels on the roof of Sydney's Olympic Park aquatic centre.
Six fire trucks and 24 firefighters rushed to the scene at Homebush after reports of thick black smoke billowing from the building about 12.15pm on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.