Panthers finish Women's Tackle regular season in top position

The Black and Whites have finished the Women's Tackle regular season at the top of the standings after coming away with a commanding win over West Wyalong.
The Panthers made a fast start when Hollie Penrith found her way through the Mallee Chicks' defence.
Some good combination play between Moerai Makonia and Nancy Tale saw Tale able to score and then straight from the next kick off, after a mistake from West Wyalong saw Ashleigh Penrith able to score her first of the afternoon and send the Black and Whites into the break with a 16-0 lead.
Penrith was able to double her tally after a break down the northern touchline to push the lead out to 22 points.
The Panthers wrapped up the game with tries to Samantha Simpson and Elizabeth Faiazi, achieving a 32-0 victory.
The Group 20 board will decide at its June meeting whether Women's Tackle will return for the finals series. The option is on the table, and clubs are receptive to the idea after the strong six-week competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.