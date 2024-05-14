The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Panthers finish Women's Tackle regular season in top position

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
May 14 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black and Whites have finished the Women's Tackle regular season at the top of the standings after coming away with a commanding win over West Wyalong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.