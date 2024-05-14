Business chamber welcomes SRV decision while MP fearful of effects

The Member for Murray and the Griffith Business Chamber have reacted to IPART's decision to partially approve Griffith City Council's Special Rates Variation (SRV).
The council applied for a 34.9 per cent increase over three years but IPART's decision means it will instead have a 22.10 per cent increase over two years.
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic says while the final decision will still be felt in some respects, it was a better outcome than what was feared.
"The Business Chamber is relieved by IPART's decision to decrease Griffith City Council's proposed SRV by about one third and to implement it over two years rather than three," Mr Nikolic said.
"This will assist with easing the impact of this further increase to the cost of living and doing business.
"During consultation with council and IPART, the chamber emphasised a larger and longer proposed increase could diminish any economic rebound," he said.
"The Chamber had submitted to Council and IPART that a single, reduced rate increase was feasible if supported by revenue raising alternatives and operational cost-cutting opportunities.
"We are pleased that IPART has listened to the chamber's submission and decided to award a lower, shorter rate rise," he said.
"IPART's decision also requires council to implement various 'productivity measures', including some proposed by the chamber and endorsed by council.
"They include long-stay paid parking at the airport and investigations into renewable energy infrastructure such as solar panels to reduce council's energy costs.
"These have also been incorporated into IPART's decision," Mr Nikolic said.
"The chamber looks forward to continuing to work with council on issues such as housing and the worker shortage."
Meanwhile, Murray MP Helen Dalton believes the SRV will still hurt the hip pocket of residents and is calling on council to operate within its means going forward.
"It's good that IPART only partially approved council's application, but compounding 10.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent over two years is still 22 per cent too much," Mrs Dalton said.
"Communities struggling with the out of control cost of living crisis and a housing and workforce shortage will now have to dig even deeper into their pockets to make ends meet.
"No wonder we can't attract people to the area; it's just too expensive to live here."
Mrs Dalton made particular note of IPART's reference highlighting how the art gallery project compromised Council's justification for additional rate revenue in 2026/27.
"I hope that following the upcoming local government election, a newly elected council will review this poor decision. Council must stop punishing our residents financially," Mrs Dalton said.
"Families will move somewhere more cost effective, businesses will close and our already stretched local health and education outcomes will deteriorate even more if the SRV isn't reviewed (by council)."
