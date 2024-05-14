The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Business chamber welcomes SRV decision while MP fearful of effects

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:55pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Member for Murray and the Griffith Business Chamber have reacted to IPART's decision to partially approve Griffith City Council's Special Rates Variation (SRV).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.