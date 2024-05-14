Panthers hold on in thriller in the clash between undefeated sides

The Black and Whites have done something no other team has managed in the past 18 months and knocked off West Wyalong in the League Tag regular season.
It was a thriller in the end and after both sides traded sets in the opening seven minutes, the Panthers were able to strike first as Leliah Little found her way across after a dart from dummy half.
It was a strong start from the Black and Whites as they looked to remain unbeaten and after forcing a couple of repeat sets on the West Wyalong line, Ash Penrith was able to gather her own grubber from dummy half to score under the post and make it a 10-point game.
The pressure was building on the Mallee Chicks defence and after getting another repeat set, the Panthers were able to spread the ball out wide to see Elka Miller get over in the corner.
Black and Whites captain Nancy Tale feels the strong start came off the back of Little being able to get the first points on the board.
"It's always important because if you can get the first try, you have the momentum," she said.
"Once that happened, our energy went up, and we were able to go into the next gear, and everything else just came into motion with our attack and defence.
"We were able to get in their face and make them drop the ball, and we were able to put a lot of pressure on them in the first half."
The Mallee Chicks were determined to put up a fight in the second half and with 16 minutes to go they sent a scare into the Black and Whites camp as Ava Lemon was able to find her way over.
The nerves were on edge with five minutes to go as, off the back of a mistake from the Panthers, Charlee Jones crossed to make it a two-point game, but the Black and Whites held on to take a 14-12 victory.
Meanwhile, for the second week in a row, the Leeton Greens have kept a shutout, which helps them extend their points difference lead at the top of the League Tag ladder.
The Greens have been known for making fast starts this season and that continued against Hay with Elli Gill continuing her purple patch with the opening try after seven minutes while Taylah Axtill followed her other four minutes later.
Makayla Bradshaw and a second to Axtill saw the Greens move out to a 20-0 lead at the break.
The try-scoring for the Greens picked up in the second half, starting just two minutes after the break, with Jamie Taylor scoring her first of the afternoon.
Jessica Butler and Taylor scored in quick succession to all but put the game to bed, while a third to Axtill and Taylor, who has now scored seven tries in the last two weeks, to see the Greens come away with a 48-0 victory over the Magpies.
The Roosters were able to come away with a 60-0 victory over the struggling Yanco Wamoon Hawks, with Tamsin Hughes scoring four tries.
Finally, TLU Sharks were able to pick up their first win of the season after coming away with an 18-0 win over Waratahs thanks to tries from Amber Benson, Matilda Porquet, Chloe Biggs and Grace Cashmere.
