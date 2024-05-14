The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Exhibitors disappointed with Riverina Field Days washout

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 14 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The area's biggest agricultural festival had already faced a wet Friday, but the continuing rain proved too much for the Riverina Field Days and the event was called off in the early hours of Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.