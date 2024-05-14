Exhibitors disappointed with Riverina Field Days washout

The area's biggest agricultural festival had already faced a wet Friday, but the continuing rain proved too much for the Riverina Field Days and the event was called off in the early hours of Saturday.
The second day was cancelled outright due to safety concerns from the record-breaking rain, with Griffith recording over 50 millimetres of rain between 9.00am on Friday and 9.00am on Saturday - the wettest May day ever and the heaviest rainfall in the last two years.
Potential attendees looking for a Saturday out were disappointed, but nobody more so than the exhibitors who had come out to showcase their efforts.
Justin James from JJ Farm Equipment had been hoping to close the sale of a million-dollar header, with a sales representative flying down from Queensland to sell it - but had to call customers and inform them of the disappointment.
"That field day for us probably would've cost us 10 grand just between the site and the tent hire and everything else ... On top of that, you have permits to move every bit of gear, the two days setting up prior, your staff moving gear that we're not getting paid for, then obviously the pack up afterwards," he said.
Joy Campbell had set up a clothes stall near the front gate, but hadn't sold anything by the end of Friday - attributing it to a lack of foot traffic coming through.
"It's just because of the rain, but I don't think we've ever been this long and not sold something ... it is what it is," she said.
A few exhibitors managed to pivot quickly enough to find alternatives, with Meals on Wheels relocating their 'Cupcake for a Cause' stall to Griffith Central - but most were unfortunate and simply had to pack up their stalls and go home.
Organiser Jason Torresan said that cancelling day two was a difficult decision, but maintained that it was the right call considering the hefty amount of rainfall.
"The difficult decision to cancel didn't come without careful consideration to both us as an event organiser and our exhibitors. It wasn't easy ... Some areas of the site were holding more than 200mm of water due to stormwater runoff," he said.
"Any event with that much rain would be forced to cancel. We are no exception."
Mr Torresan estimated a loss of $100,000 for the event, plus a hefty $25,000 bill for repairs to the Griffith Showground.
"Many of our exhibitors have travelled from far and wide, investing considerable time, effort and resources to participate in the event and had created some impressive and amazing displays," Mr Torresan said.
"We share in their disappointment and are committed to supporting them in any way we can as we navigate through this unforeseen challenge".
Mr James suggested holding the event later in the year and at a different location would be better for exhibitors, thanks to the regularity of wet weather impacting the event.
"You need to move it to July or some other time of the year when everyone's not busy and change the location somewhere on the edge of town so it's easy to access."
Mr Torresan said that it was certainly an option, and that event organisers were already looking at potential alternative dates for the 2025 Field Days.
"Organisers will ensure that any exhibitor who attended the Riverina Field Days this year and returns next year will be looked after as this cancelled event was beyond our control," he affirmed.
