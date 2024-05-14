Strong Griffith flavour for Riverina CHS rugby side for championship

There is a strong Griffith flavour for the Riverina side selected for the NSW CHS Rugby Championships, with a majority of the side coming from the Murrumbidgee Regional High School sites.
Of the 21 players selected in the squad, 16 hail from Griffith, with 13 coming from MRHS-Griffith and the remaining three coming from MRHS-Wade.
MRHS-Griffith teacher and manager of the Riverina side Richard Wiseman said it is a point of pride for the two campuses.
"We have never had such a big representation in a representative side in our life," he said.
"We have had players selected from the school for the Schoolboys side in the past, and we have a lot of year 11 students, so they have two years left.
"We will be the only team where 16 of the squad come from the one school. It will be a big test, but we are looking forward to the challenge."
Wiseman thanked the Griffith Blacks for their support and feels the strong representation shows the work they put into their juniors is working.
"It's a strong schoolboy program here, so it is a testament to the school and the Griffith Blacks junior program," he said.
" I know the Griffith Blacks seniors, but the great thing for the club is that a lot of their juniors are picked in this team, and if they are able to stay together, it will be great for the club in the future. I'd like to thank the club for their help and sponsorship money to help us get there."
While knowing the Riverina side will have it's work cut out for them, there are a couple of talented footballers in the side who might make the difference.
"The likes of Tevita Robertson, who was in the NSW CHS under 16s squad, and Ben Williment is an extremely talented footballer who has represented in the Brumbies junior grades, so they are exceptional talents," he said.
"Mason Payne, who is our captain, has played first grade in rugby league and union, so he is another to watch. In those areas, we will match up."
The carnival starts on Wednesday, and the best players will be selected for the NSW CHS side to play at the Australian Rugby Union Championships, where the Australian Schoolboys side is selected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.