Wind farm operator to help deliver new medical centre for Murrumbidgee

Residents in the Murrumbidgee Council area will have another option for their health needs when a new medical centre is constructed in Jerilderie.
The proposed outlet is a partnership between council and Origin Energy, with both entering into a voluntary planning agreement to the tune of $5 million for the build.
Origin is also developing the Yanco Delta Wind and Energy Storage project north-west of the township which is expected to become one of the largest on-shore wind and energy storage developments in Australia.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae said the outlet will provide a range of services.
"When complete, the new medical centre will provide medical and allied health services, dental care and minor procedures," Cr McRae said.
She said it will be a significant milestone in the council's ongoing efforts to meet the area's evolving health needs and ensure health services are ongoing and accessible to all.
"With the shortage of healthcare professionals in rural areas, this new facility will be essential in attracting and retaining medical professionals," she said.
"It will enhance the health services we currently have and empower the community."
Origin's head of social performance Jim Belford welcomed the collaboration.
"As the new owners of the Yanco Delta Wind Farm, Origin looks forward to building on the good work of the project's previous owner and working closely with Council and the community to deliver this important piece of infrastructure," he said.
"Origin will also work with council and other local stakeholders as we develop a separate community investment program to ensure the benefits flowing from the Yanco Delta project are shared with the broader community."
Virya Energy received conditional consent for the wind farm project from the NSW minister for planning and public places in December last year.
Origin acquired the project last month.
Connecting to the Dinawan Substation, it is envisaged the wind farm will produce power for 750,000 households and avoid up to 4.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.