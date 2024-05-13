RCA calls for support to regional airports

Regional Capitals Australia has pushed for more federal support for small-town and regional airports, including Griffith's very own.
Following the announcement that Bonza Aviation has moved to voluntary administration, the group has renewed their efforts to revitalise the airports and secure more federal financial support to help keep air travel afloat in the regions.
Chairwoman of Regional Capitals Australia and Albury mayor Kylie King explained that around 60 per cent of regional airports operated at a loss, prompting RCA's budget submission of $500 million over four years.
"There are around 200 airports in regional areas operated by local councils and around 60 percent of them operate at a loss. We're reminding the government that regional airports are too important to fail and asking for a policy that recognises their importance," she said.
"Not only do our airports play a crucial role in tourism, fly-in and fly-out workers and general passengers - but they're also used for emergency management and health professionals."
Ms King said that many of the costs that were keeping airports down were regulatory, related to security and operating costs that challenged airports and councils running them.
"If you look at Griffith as an example - it's a gateway to the MIA and there is significant scope to expand aerial operations. If you could get those upgrades, it would support developing tourism and other commercial options as well as air freight."
"We need that recurrent funding to really ensure that we can be upgraded and maintained, that costs of security can be covered."
