$200K worth of canola meal lost in Binya bunker fire

An estimated $200,000 worth of canola meal was lost to fire in a grain storage bunker on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the blaze near Binya on the corner of Euratha Road and Burley Griffin Way around 1:39pm on May 10.
Crews from Myall Park, Hanwood, Binya and Barellan arrived on the scene and spent hours fighting the blaze which resulted in a loss of between 50 and 150 tonnes of the 3,500 tonnes of meal.
No injuries were sustained and RFS operational officer Luke Crotty said it's believed rain was to blame for the fire.
"At this stage it's believed rain water dripping from a leak or otherwise was the cause for the combustion," officer Crotty said.
"It's not necessarily common but it does happen.
"Crews were on the scene until 6.30pm that night before the company that owns the shed took over working rotating shifts over 24 hours to turn the meal to prevent a flare up," he said.
"The company happened to be in that area already when they noticed smouldering and it was also fortunate the shed was made of steel as there could have been more damage.
Officer Crotty said its a reminder for landholders to keep an eye on produce stored in sheds and other infrastructure at this time of the year.
"It was unfortunate to see the loss of the large amount of meal, but we praise the quick-thinking actions of the workers on site in notifying emergency services with up to date and accurate information regarding what was occurring on the scene," he said.
"With a change in weather conditions, it's particularly important for landholders to be vigilant of fires," he said.
