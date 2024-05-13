The Area News
Group 20 accept Hawks request to drop into reserve grade after tough start

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:20pm, first published May 13 2024 - 3:37pm
The Group 20 First Grade competition will feature eight teams for the rest of the season after the board accepted Yanco Wamoon's request to drop into reserve grade.

