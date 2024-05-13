Vehicle thieves strike Griffith

Police are on the lookout for two alleged car thieves, striking at just after 1.00am on May 8.
The two are alleged to have broken into a home on Turner Street, finding a set of car keys inside and escaping in the homeowner's car - parked in the driveway.
At some point between April 25 and May 9, a 2005 Jayco caravan has been stolen from a machinery shed on McNamara Road in Tharbogang as well. It is not known how many were involved in the theft.
Investigations into the thefts are continuing.
Police are also searching for a missing black-and-white mountain bike, nicked from a home on Spence Road in just 15 minutes. The rider left his bike on the front porch, returning 15 minutes later to find the bike gone.
Police charged an 18-year-old man on his P-plates after spotting the man doing burnouts on the Kurrajong Avenue and Old Wilbriggie Road roundabout on May 11 at 9.00pm.
After the young man spun his tyres a few times, spinning 360 degrees and drifting onto the wrong side of the road, police stopped the vehicle and issued infringement notices for the burnouts, driving without a seatbelt, and his vehicle not complying with noise standards.
The driver was also issued a defect notice for his Holden ute's defective wheels, exhaust and unsecured battery.
Anyone with information on any incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
