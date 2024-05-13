Voices of Farrer building support in Griffith

Following the announcement that they would be launching an independent candidate for the next federal election, grassroots political group Voices of Farrer is building up a support network in Griffith.
The group set up shop at Rooms of Requirement on May 10 for a chat with potential supporters, with a goal of identifying what the electorate wants to see in a candidate.
It was a small but passionate turnout, which worked well for the casual get-together as plenty from all walks discussed the electorate and what they would like to see in the future from a candidate and from Voices of Farrer.
Voices of Farrer's Sharon Potocnik said she was pleased with the response and hoped attendees would remain involved.
"There seemed to be some pretty interested people and hopefully some people who will stay involved ... The hope is that that group will start to get together regularly, and talk about how they can grow awareness in the community," she said.
"It's about gathering that local intel to support the candidate, find out what issues really matter to the area ... We're finding that there's this general desire from people to see things done differently, that's a really common theme."
It's an uphill battle for the group, with Farrer being held by a Liberal or National member for the last 75 years. Current member Sussan Ley has held the seat since 2001.
"The Libs don't care because they think they can't lose, Labor doesn't care because they think they can't win," said Ms Potocnik, summarising why they wanted to promote independent candidates.
"It will take a fair bit of developing the courage muscle, and it takes a team with some support."
Voices of Farrer explained that once an independent candidate had been found, they would be stepping back and campaigning through the election period would be up to the candidate alone.
Until then, the group promised to be back and continuing their search for an independent candidate.
