The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coach becomes counterpart as Day, Buchan reflect on Julie McLean Medal win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 12 2024 - 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Grace Buchan and Brookdale's Majella Day after winning the inaugural Julie McLean Medals at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday night. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair
Griffith's Grace Buchan and Brookdale's Majella Day after winning the inaugural Julie McLean Medals at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday night. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

The first Southern NSW Women's League vote count was full of firsts, but one no one could have predicted was joint best and fairest winners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.