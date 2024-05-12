Coach becomes counterpart as Day, Buchan reflect on Julie McLean Medal win

The first Southern NSW Women's League vote count was full of firsts, but one no one could have predicted was joint best and fairest winners.
On paper, Griffith's VFLW player Grace Buchan and Brookdale's academy star Majella Day are worlds apart, but in reality the pair are quite well acquainted.
The pair were announced joint Julie McLean Medal winners at Friday night's count.
In a true story of the student catching the teacher, now playing for GWS, Buchan has been Day's GWS Academy coach this year.
The pair were thrilled with the win and standing up together to receive their medals made the evening all the more special.
At just 16 years old, Day had no inkling she'd hear her name called so much after her first senior season.
"I'm very excited, it's very surreal," Day said.
"I came in because I got invited and I thought I'd just take it as it comes, I wasn't expecting anything.
"I'm very humbled to receive it, there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes and it was pretty good to win it with my Giants coach."
The Lockhart local grew up playing with the boys and had been eagerly awaiting this first season with the Bluebells.
Ageing out of the mixed sides, she began to travel to the border to play footy.
Training alongside the Bluebells when she could, getting a feel for the senior cohort over the past few seasons, it was a welcomed start to her senior career.
"It felt very good to finally play back at home," she said.
"I think as a junior I loved it from the get go, playing with the boys, that passion I have, I just love it.
"It keeps bringing me back each week."
Buchan said it was a privilege to have her name called out alongside Day's.
"It's not surprising, Majella is a massive standout and she's got incredible skills, and I'm looking forward to seeing where she goes with her footy," Buchan said.
Admitting she thought she would poll a few votes, she had not expected to take out the top award.
"To be honest I thought I'd be in the mix but did not think I would be best and fairest tonight," she said.
"I do have a lot of experience in VFLW but there's a lot of talented women out there in the league that have played different sports but also that have played 200 or 350 games, so it didn't cross my mind that I'd be up there making a speech.
"I'm pretty proud."
Day said Buchan has been a huge asset in her development as a player and was proud to step up alongside her.
Day is one of the youngest players in the competition and Buchan reflected on the wealth of teenage talent coming through the Southern NSW Women's League.
Using her time with the microphone Buchan called for an expanded season with greater equality between the local men's and women's seasons.
"It's so exciting to see the young players," she said.
"It's incredible and it's one of the main reasons I keep playing footy, for those younger generations and to be the role model for those girls coming through.
"Seeing the skill and the fitness and the dedication they have, it's one of the biggest motivating factors for keeping me involved whether it's playing, coaching, or helping out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.