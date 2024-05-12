O'Connell puts 32 points on the board as Leeton down Hay

A display of rugby league dominance from Tyler O'Connell has helped the Leeton Greens come away with an 18-point win over Hay.
The Greens were able to strike first, with O'Connell crossing after just four minutes, but the Magpies struck back immediately when Jock Crighton found his way over to make it 6-all.
It was a back and forth first half before Jesse Watson found his way over with nine minutes remaining in the first half.
O'Connell made a flying start to the second half with two tries in the space of the first four minutes and added his fourth 11 minutes later.
The points continued to flow for the hosts with Timoci Dabea finding his way over before O'Connell scored and then converted his own try to bring his personal tally for the game to 32 points.
Hay was able to get two late tries as Leeton came away with a 40-22 victory.
The Greens play host to Yenda next weekend, while Hay faces DPC Roosters in Darlington Point.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.