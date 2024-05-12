Errors almost costly for Black and Whites against undermanned Mallee Men

The Black and Whites were able to overcome a scrappy start to both halves and take the two points from their clash with West Wyalong at Solar Mad Stadium.
Both sides looked to bounce back from defeats, with the Black and Whites falling to Yenda and West Wyalong being defeated by TLU Sharks at home.
It was the Mallee Men who were able to make the most of a mistake from the hosts as Michael Uiva was able to get on the end of a grubber kick.
It was a shortlived lead as after West Wyalong let the following kick off go over the deadball line and Mason Payne barged his way over to give the Black and Whites the advantage.
Api Loaloadravu extended the Panthers' lead, but the Mallee Men struck twice in the final nine minutes of the first half, Dylan McCartney and Mitchell Wright, giving the visitors a 16-12 lead at the break.
The Black and Whites were their own worst enemies at the start of the second half and after giving a way a penalty for backchat, Braiden Jones kicked a penalty goal to give the West Wyalong side a six-point lead.
The Panthers were finally able to piece something together and off the back of a strong break from coach Andrew Lavaka, Epeli Serukabaivata found his way over.
The task got tougher for the Mallee Men when McCartney was sin-binned after initially stopping a break from Ben Fattore and then deciding to drag him into touch after he was held.
The home side capitalised immediately on the man advantage with Paula Naidike able to score after they swung the ball out wide.
The Mallee Men came close to closing the gap in the dying stages but the Black and Whites were able to hold on to claim a 22-16 victory.
Lavaka knows his side made harder work than it needed to be against a side who had just one on the bench.
"We have to learn quickly. Otherwise, there will be a heap of games like that," he said.
"It was just an attitude and discipline thing. If we can stop killing ourselves, we will be in a good position.
"It's good to get that win, but we just have to keep the momentum going."
The 70-metre break from Fattore proved to be the match-winning moment, and his coach was full of praise for the youngsters in the squad.
"These young boys just keep stepping up week in week out," he said.
"They deserve full credit for everything they are doing."
