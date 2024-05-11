Turvey Park holds off Swans fightback in low-scoring grand final rematch

In what was difficult conditions for footy, the Griffith Swans weren't able to overcome Turvey Park in a low-scoring grand final rematch at Exies Oval.
The Swans were able to strike first through Tom Powell before Turvey kicked the next two goals to take a seven-point lead into the first chance.
Three goals to one in the second had the Bulldogs out to a 17-point lead at the main break which they were able to hold heading into the third term.
The Swans kicked two goals to one in the final quarter, but it wasn't enough as Turvey came away with an 8.6 (54) to 6.8 (44).
Powell finished the day with two goals, while Billy Evans, Cooper Kilpatrick, Kahlan Spencer and Tom Tyson kicked one each.
It was a tough day for the Swans as the reserves fell to a 11.6 (72) to 4.2 (26) defeat, while the under 17s lost by 97-points
