Tough run continues as the Blacks fall to local rivals to end three-game road stretch

The difficult run has continued for the Griffith Blacks after falling to a 30-13 defeat at the hands of Leeton.
The Blacks were able to take an early lead thanks to a penalty goal from Jisharn Harrison, and a try had the visitors up 8-0.
The Leeton side hit back in a big way to get out to a 30-8 lead after tries to Vilitati Vunibaka and Amani Leweniqila as well as a penalty try.
While Naseri Taifai crossed for the Griffith side it wouldn't be enough as the Blacks finished their three game road trip with a 17-point defeat.
It was a tough day out for the Blacks as their second grade side fell 20-5 to their nearest rivals.
Griffith will return home next weekend to take on Tumut.
