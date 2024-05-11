Yoogali SC continues to grow into position as they fall to another defeat

While the scorelines haven't been flattering for Yoogali SC, the continued improvement can be seen despite another defeat, this time to Tigers FC.
Yoogali SC technical director Luke Santolin feels that his side aren't that far away, they just need to maintain their belief.
"In terms of moral, when you create chances but then concede the first goal, you feel like there is no light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
"The boys need to understand that they aren't as far away as they probably feel. By round six we know that the teams in the NPL are full of such quality that it is almost a privilege to play them.
"We just need to get our head around the fact that we are growing and getting better each week."
The visiting side sounded the alarms early, but on his NPL debut, Luke Armanini was able to make some strong saves to keep the scores level.
Archie McGregor was able to score twice in the space of five minutes to see the Tigers outfit able to take a 2-0 lead into the break.
The lead was pushed out to three just minutes after the resumption of play, with McGregor adding his third of the day.
The home side came within millimetres of getting a goal back after a Darren Bailey shot was cleared off the line, while just moments later, a shot from Joe Preece drifted just wide of the post.
Samuel Raciti also had a couple of chances from corners, but the shots wouldn't fall for Yoogali SC.
McGregor continued to be the only name on the scoresheet as he added a fourth to see Tigers come away with a 4-0 victory.
Santolin felt the main difference between the two sides was the Tigers' ability to build pressure on the Yoogali defence.
"They are able to build pressure. They might attack for three or four phases in a row," he said.
"Their play around the goal mouth is tide, and they wait for their opportunities.
"Compared to us, we get the first four or five passes right, but when it comes down to that final ball or finishing the chance, that is where we are falling short.
"It's not necessarily mistakes but as we grow to the pace of the game there is going to be hiccups along the way."
Despite what has been a busy week for the side with two trips to Canberra in the space of four days, there continues to be signs of improvements.
"I said to the boys at halftime take the score away, I have actually enjoyed watching them play football," he said.
"You can see that they are rising to get better but it's just not translating into results and in that sense I feel for the boys because you can't keep saying to them bad luck because it's not but at the same time they are doing something amazing.
"I hope that they know they are making everyone proud, and once we get that little bit of luck or finish that chance, it's going to be a really good feeling."
While both Darren Bailey and Robbie Rimmer limped off the field, Santolin is confident they will be right for the trip to Tuggeranong.
