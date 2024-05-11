Yoogali FC make perfect start to home campaign with second win in three games

Yoogali FC's quest to turn Yellow Tail Park into a fortress in 2024 got off to the best possible start after taking three points against Young Lions.
It was a good start for the home side as Michael Perre found the back of the net after just 12 minutes.
Two goals in the space of two minutes saw Yoogali FC moving away with the game with Frank Pirrottina and then Perre with his second, having the hosts leading 3-0 after half an hour.
Young were able to pull one goal back through Clancy Hislop but on the brink of halftime George Pavese put Yoogali FC 4-1 ahead.
The gap was closed again by Young as 10 minutes after the break Javarn Hurcum found the back of the net before Jacob Rizzeri struck with nine minutes remaining to see Yoogali FC take their second win in three games with a 5-2 victory.
Yoogali FC coach Ross Marando was pleased to see his side able to start their quest to not drop points at home on the perfect foot.
"We said we didn't want to drop points and we were able to come away with three three points against a quality outfit," he said.
"We want to make this place a fortress."
In what were, at times, better conditions to be a duck than to play football, Marando felt his side was making it look easy.
"Couldn't really see in the first half," he said.
"Credit to the boys, though. They were playing out there like it was a dry pitch with the way they were moving the ball around, especially in the first half.
"We got out to a nice lead, and they came back in the second half with a strong press, but full credit to the boys kept their heads."
With six points from a possible nine to start the season, the Yoogali FC coach feels his side is settling in well to their new surroundings.
"That first week was a bit hard with the numbers that we had, but the boys are really starting to find their feet," he said.
"It was good to be able to put five in the back of the net after scoring three last week so we are building more and more."
Meanwhile, Hanwood were held to a 0-0 draw but the returning Henwood Park outfit as Nick McGibbon was able to keep a clean sheet on debut.
