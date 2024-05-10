Riverina Field Days pushing through wet weather

It wouldn't be the Riverina Field Days weekend if it was dry, and true to form, the rain didn't let up on day one of the Field Days - but it didn't stop those attending from having a good time.
The Field Days have well and truly kicked off as exhibitors set up and attendees wandered in through the gates to check out the latest and greatest in agriculture technology, arts and crafts - along with plenty of the festival mainstays.
Pig races made their debut at the festival this year, and drew crowds to place friendly bets on which of the tiny pigs would be first to the finish line - while others were content to just watch the thrilling spectacle.
Groups of students from MRHS came to check out what was on display, while singer and guitarist Max Jones provided beautiful song covers for attendees to enjoy.
For some exhibitors and retailers, the rain wasn't good news.
Joy Campbell had set up her clothes stall towards the front gate, but hadn't sold a thing several hours into the field days.
"It's just because of the rain, but I don't think we've ever been this long and not sold something ... it is what it is," she said.
Ms Campbell was still holding out hope for a better Saturday for retailers, as
Brian Bortolin from the Lions Club said that it was just a little too much rain - while a little bit means growers can't pick and spend their time at the days instead, too much rain puts them back indoors.
"It gets busier when it's drizzling, not when it's coming down like this," he said.
"I think it will be busier tomorrow, it'll still be a bit wet but it should be alright."
